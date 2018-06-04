Meeting of minds

Two firms, two years: the Alchemy Collection collaboration proves it was worth the wait

Photography Clubhouse Paradiso

A red double-decker bus transported a horde of excited design enthusiasts to the launch of a very cool collaboration between Bute Fabrics and Timorous Beasties. The latter’s workspace in Glasgow, known as the Shed, was the venue for this informal celebration of the Alchemy Collection, which had been two years in the making. As they examined the beautiful wool fabrics, the industry’s key players were fed and watered by Cafezique, Ritchie’s of Rothesay, Bute Brew and Crossbill Gin, who devised the Alchemy Cocktail for the occasion. Accompanying the event was music from DJCJ.