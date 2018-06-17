It’s hot in here

Kitchens International’s new showroom means even more space for its top-of-the-range designs

Photography Grace May / Puddle Lane Photography

An enthusiastic cookery demonstration from Tony Singh MBE opened Kitchens International’s new Edinburgh showroom at Fort Kinnaird. Guests marvelled at the chef’s skills as he whipped up ceviche of scallops with pomegranate and ginger, followed by a deliciously spicy lamb dish. The award-winning company’s state-of-the-art showroom, which can be found in the Martin & Frost super-store, is already attracting those seeking contemporary, upmarket kitchen brands such as Callerton, Leicht, Silestone, Siemens and Wolf.