Issue 120: Editor’s Welcome

Image by: Izabela Viskupova

It’s the July/August edition, and it’s a scorcher. Brimming with bright ideas, aglow with all things summer, our hand-picked interiors salute the season with upbeat colour combinations, smart layouts and fresh design. See the recently completed apartment on page 200, for example, where an Edinburgh designer has relished mixing up hot mustards and pinks. Cool down by drinking in the exquisite details of a new-build home in Perthshire (page 182), an intriguing contemporary interpretation of a traditional steading that basks in lush surroundings.

Of course, it’s not just the great indoors that we salute. We show how to master a simple, understated green space with the help of an astute garden designer (page 230), then throw in our pick of the season’s top trends to enrich it. We’ve also selected our favourite alfresco finds in popping palettes to enliven sunshine soirées. And even if the coast doesn’t beckon this year, you can still treat yourself to a brand new beach towel (page 48) – essential for lounging by the paddling pool in style.

– Gillian Welsh

Editor’s picks

Opening shot: Hot Dog Bus, Erwin Wurm, page 12-13

Gardens: Take cover, page 226 (Photo: Pete Urwin)

From left: Kitchens: Ask the experts, Birkwood, page 117; Design news: ZigZagZurich textiles, page 160

Eco news: Happy Beds and Room in a Box, page 219

Bathroom news: Bisazza and India Mahdavi, page 55

From left: Outdoor living: Canvas Home, page 52; Kids news: Graham and Green, page 162

Gardens case study: Paving the way, page 230 (Photo: Angus Behm)

Art news: Growing Old Competitively, Alex Rotas, page 173

Related Posts