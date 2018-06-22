Issue 120: Editor’s Welcome

It’s the July/August edition, and it’s a scorcher. Brimming with bright ideas, aglow with all things summer, our hand-picked interiors salute the season with upbeat colour combinations, smart layouts and fresh design. See the recently completed apartment on page 200, for example, where an Edinburgh designer has relished mixing up hot mustards and pinks. Cool down by drinking in the exquisite details of a new-build home in Perthshire (page 182), an intriguing contemporary interpretation of a traditional steading that basks in lush surroundings.

Of course, it’s not just the great indoors that we salute. We show how to master a simple, understated green space with the help of an astute garden designer (page 230), then throw in our pick of the season’s top trends to enrich it. We’ve also selected our favourite alfresco finds in popping palettes to enliven sunshine soirées. And even if the coast doesn’t beckon this year, you can still treat yourself to a brand new beach towel (page 48) – essential for lounging by the paddling pool in style.

– Gillian Welsh

Editor’s picks