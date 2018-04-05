Moodboard: Three and easy

Make an interior pop with bright splashes and big contemporary pieces

Photo: Susie Lowe

Main stage

Napoleonic Blue, £18.95 for 1L, Annie Sloan

Amtico Decor No.3, from £165 per sqm, Amtico

Mustique Green Wallcovering, £80 per roll, Sophie Conran for Arthouse

Souk Wool Rug, from £499, west elm

Pretty please

Mounted Light, £50, Gingersnap

Qing White Large Sideboard, £549, The Nine Schools (stockists include Wooden Furniture Store)

Fingal three seat sofa in Dusty Rose pure cotton matt velvet, £1,390, sofa.com

Arabella French White 12 Arm Chandelier, £395, Alexander & Pearl

Tone set

Cactus Blush framed art print by Uma Prabhakar Gokhale, £56, Artwow

Kubrick Wing Back Chair in Pearl Grey, £349, Made.com

Cynthia Table Lamp With Emerald Blown Glass, £150; 30cm Tall Tapered Shade In Jade Taj Silk, £45, Pooky

Stasher storage footstool in Easy Grey classic linen, £525, Loaf

