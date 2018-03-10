Whet the appetite

Three ingredients for a successful  soiree – food, fizz and lots of fun

Guests sample beautiful butter chicken and rice

Chef Nick Nairn prepares Indian dishes

Salt & Sauce’s meticulously presented canapés

Showroom manager Richard Stephen and clients

A full house with guests gleaning top cooking tips

Southside cocktails with gin, fresh lemon and basil were enjoyed by all

Photography Paul Mavor

VIP event hosted by award-winning retailer Kitchens International was a night to remember. Its Aberdeen showroom was the venue for the big bash, where clients old and new partied with the company’s professional partners, including property developers, architects and interior designers. Adding excitement to the evening was an omelette challenge (the winning time was an astonishing 33 seconds!), and there were freshly prepared treats and lush cocktails courtesy of local suppliers Salt & Sauce and 10 Dollar Shake.

