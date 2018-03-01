Show time

The grand opening of a new Scottish flagship gallery was a lesson in style

Some of Stuart McAlpine Miller’s work on display

Some of Stuart McAlpine Miller's work on display

Liz Thompson and Stuart McAlpine Miller

Liz Thompson and Stuart McAlpine Miller

Shabaz Mahammod and Paul Gaugh

Shabaz Mahammod and Paul Gaugh

Stephen McCreadie and Nicola Duffy

Stephen McCreadie and Nicola Duffy

Carrie Anderson, Laura Torrance and Nikki McAlpine Miller

Carrie Anderson, Laura Torrance and Nikki McAlpine Miller

Photography Alex Mead

Castle Fine Art has opened its new flagship gallery in the heart of Glasgow. In a prime location opposite the Gallery of Modern Art, the new Queen Street space shows contemporary and classic work. Special artist-in-residence Stuart McAlpine Miller was in attendance for the launch party, attracting a host of admiring fans and collectors. The evening celebrated Scottish heritage, with whisky and local craft ales to sample, as well as music from Glasgow’s longest-playing busker, Gary McAusland.

