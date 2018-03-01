The grand opening of a new Scottish flagship gallery was a lesson in style

Photography Alex Mead

Castle Fine Art has opened its new flagship gallery in the heart of Glasgow. In a prime location opposite the Gallery of Modern Art, the new Queen Street space shows contemporary and classic work. Special artist-in-residence Stuart McAlpine Miller was in attendance for the launch party, attracting a host of admiring fans and collectors. The evening celebrated Scottish heritage, with whisky and local craft ales to sample, as well as music from Glasgow’s longest-playing busker, Gary McAusland.