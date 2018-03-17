Monitor: Season tickets

PERFECT PAIR Pantone and Plumen have launched six pendants and we want them all
SPILL IT You won’t want to actually use Jessica Russell Flint’s Pink Lobster Linen Napkin (stockists include Amara)
FULL CIRCLE Lindsey Lang has launched a rug range and Radiate has caught our eye
BOLD BEAUTY Sink into sofa.com’s Harper armchair in the sunny Gail Bryson Trill Yolk
SHAPE UP Bert & May’s cool Manuka Yellow fabric was created in collaboration with Darkroom London and is designed and manufactured in Scotland