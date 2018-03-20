It’s that nail-biting time of year again. The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced a 25 strong shortlist for its prestigious annual awards (from 76 entries).

Among the top-class projects is the featured Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow (pictured above, £4.27m), Hypostyle Architects for Morrison Glasgow Distillers Ltd, and Bath Street Collective Custom Build, Edinburgh (below, £883k), John Kinsley Architects for Bath Street Collective Custom Build Ltd.

The awards will be announced at a dinner at the Hilton in Glasgow on 20th June 2018