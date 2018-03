If a pattern is good enough for wallpaper or upholstery, why not use it for a rug? It’s such a brilliant idea, it’s odd we don’t see it more often. High-end Belgian rug-maker Louis de Poortere has had a leaf through Romo’s extensive pattern library and selected a dozen designs for its flat-weave and hand-tufted rugs, including this one, Scala. From £450. Romo