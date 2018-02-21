Moodboard: Home at last

Strong colours and carefully considered finishing touches make for a bold and beautiful home

Photo: Graeme Hancock

Big country

Mammoth Chair Fluffy, natural vintage leather, £2,309, Norr

Grand Thistle Handprinted Wallpaper, gold & purple on cream, £264 per roll, Timorous Beasties

Cherished Mix Wood Effect Chevron Tiles, £49.95 per sqm, Walls and Floors

Dax 3 Light Bar Pendant, £102, dar lighting group

Rich feel

Archive Traditional, Clandon 88/3011, £75 per 10m roll, Cole & Son

Marine, £15 for 2.5L, Colours at B&Q

Hong Kong grey rug, from £67.99, Modern Rugs

Hot stuff

Neo 3W Multifuel Stove, £1,545, ACR Stoves

Game wall lamp in brass, £110, House Doctor

Shetland Arncliffe Brick, £49.95, Bronte by Moon

Levan, red F4141/03, £82 per m, Colefax and Fowler

