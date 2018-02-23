Issue 118: Editor’s welcome

Springtime brings a fresh lease of life – and we’re already seeing evidence of this in some invigorating new trends for the home and the garden. But while designers pick up inspiration from all over, there’s always an emphasis on detail at the root of what they do – get this right, and all the rest will follow.

This issue’s in-depth look at bedrooms reveals the truth of this. There’s a conviction in the way pattern and texture are layered in different ways. Striking silhouettes you wouldn’t expect in sleepy sanctuaries mix shapes, shades and modern-day prints. Look out for dynamic contemporary layouts bursting with vitality, as well as the softer swags and tails of more classic options. Kids’ bedrooms are tackled too, minus the stereotypes and the saccharine. And you’ll find plenty of practical and chic solutions such as beds built to last and made-to-measure cabinetry, along with ideas on how to overcome tricky shapes and tight corners to create head-turning flair and functionality.

– Gillian Welsh

Editor’s picks