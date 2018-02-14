Heirloom: Thoroughbred style

Words Caitlin Clements

Send the humble horse back to the stables: there’s a new rocker in town. This is the Nanook of the North rocking seat, which was designed by Matteo Cibic for Scarlet Splendour and is part of the design house’s magical Vanilla Noir collection.

The founders of Scarlet Splendour, Ashish Bajoria and Suman Kanodia, were inspired by the ancient Indian technique of bone and horn inlay, and the Vanilla Noir collection applies this craft to contemporary designs, made with more eco-friendly materials. Each piece (the range includes mirrors, consoles and coffee tables) is created by Indian craftsmen, with a resin compound replicating and replacing the ivory inlay. In both aesthetic and design terms, this toy’s built to last.

The rocker itself was made using MDF, plywood and metal along with the resin inlay, finished off with elegantly curved gold-coloured metal legs. Yes, almost £4,000 is rather a lot, but it’s far ahead of the pack compared to your average plaything. Rock on, we say. £3,825