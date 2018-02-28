Heating up

A brand new kitchen showroom in Fife has brought big names to the business

All eyes on chef as he cooks up a storm

Colourful drinks and mouthwatering by Pavilion Glenrothes

Lesley Weaver, Jane Gregson and John Grubb enjoying the party food

Mouthwatering canapés courtesy of the Pavilion Glenrothes

Colin Wallace, Gary Salmond, Bob Murphy and Tracey Murphy

Chef Nick Nairn preps a tomato for his melt-in-the-mouth dish

Mrs King enjoying the event

The mixologist shakes a Snow-Hito cocktail

Photography Tracy Gow

A mix of industry professionals, suppliers and clients gathered at the launch of the new Mihaus showroom at Lomond Business Park, Glenrothes. Guests were treated to succulent beef saltimbocca and seared salmon by chef Nick Nairn, Caramel Hot Toddy cocktails and a wine tasting from Markinch Wine Gallery. Siemens, Miele, Gaggenau, Bosch and Hansgrohe are just a selection of the top brands you’ll find at the new showroom.

