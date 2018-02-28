Heating up

A brand new kitchen showroom in Fife has brought big names to the business

Photography Tracy Gow

A mix of industry professionals, suppliers and clients gathered at the launch of the new Mihaus showroom at Lomond Business Park, Glenrothes. Guests were treated to succulent beef saltimbocca and seared salmon by chef Nick Nairn, Caramel Hot Toddy cocktails and a wine tasting from Markinch Wine Gallery. Siemens, Miele, Gaggenau, Bosch and Hansgrohe are just a selection of the top brands you’ll find at the new showroom.