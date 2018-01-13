Trend v. tradition: Kitchen essentials

Trend 021 Bone China Mug, £13, Pantone (stockists include Selfridges)
Tradition Jade mug from Tie-Set, £84, Hermès

Trend Master Cleanse coasters, £78, Jonathan Adler
Tradition Blackbird and Bramble Coaster Set, £15, Thornback & Peel (stockists include Annabel James)

Trend Bird Whistle Kettle in White, £105, Alessi 
Tradition Enamel Stove Kettle in Charcoal, £38, Garden Trading

Trend Kampai Kyoto tablecloth, £91, Normann Copenhagen
Tradition Gingham PVC Tablecloth Fabric in Mustard, £12.95 per m, John Lewis

Trend Small Bottle Grinders in Mirror Polished Stainless Steel, £99.95, Menu (stockists include Black by Design)
Tradition Silver Peugeot Peppermill, £185, Hersey & Son

Trend Essence Professional with coloured hose, from £359, Grohe
Tradition Kidson Chrome Finish Kitchen Twin Lever Tap, £47, B&Q

Trend Porcelain Rainbow Sugar Bowl in Light Pink, £19, Hay (stockists include Amara)
Tradition Mythical Creatures Covered Sugar Large, £75, Kit Kemp for Wedgwood

