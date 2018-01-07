Source of illumination

Lighting company Cotterell & Co had lots to toast at the Glasgow launch of its bright and beautiful home decor range

Ambient lighting greets the guests

Striking, contemporary designs on display

The gin cocktails are prepared

Robyn Lang-Shankland and director Lorraine Cotterell

Friends and affiliates Sheona McGlaughlin and Bridget Turner of Housedress

Social media co-ordinator Hannah MacLeod

Photography Pierre Guilleman

It was a celebratory, fun-filled night at the unveiling of Cotterell & Co’s new brand, Rocke Handcrafted. Striking bespoke designs were on show, from lampshades and headboards to upholstery and soft furnishings. Guests also had the pleasure of previewing the latest collection by David Hunt Lighting. Delicious canapés by Flava Bomb King were accompanied by gin cocktails mixed by Eden Mill.

