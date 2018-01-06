Sitting pretty

Exclusive Carl Hansen & Son demo at Moleta Munro’s tenth birthday celebrations

Photography David Wilkinson

As an icon of Danish design, it was fitting that Hans J. Wegner’s Wishbone chair should play a starring role at Moleta Munro’s tenth anniversary party. The CH24 chair, as it’s also known, has just been relaunched by legendary manu­facturer Carl Hansen & Son, and Edinburgh’s Moleta Munro, which specialises in Scandinavian furniture and design, had master weaver Benny Larsen come along to show how its seat is made. One lucky guest later won the chair in a prize draw. “We’re a big supporter of Danish design and of the skills it takes to create such iconic pieces,” noted Moleta Munro’s Justin Baddon. r