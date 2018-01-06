Sitting pretty

Exclusive Carl Hansen & Son demo at Moleta Munro’s tenth birthday celebrations

Master weaver Benny Larsen was hard at work on the Wishbone chair seat

Master weaver Benny Larsen was hard at work on the Wishbone chair seat

Melanie Savage and Jimmy Mower

Melanie Savage and Jimmy Mower

Lydia Bourhill, Manuel Vizcaino of Carl Hansen & Son, director Justin Baddon, Suzie Joyce of Carl Hansen & Son

Lydia Bourhill, Manuel Vizcaino ofCarl Hansen & Son, directorJustin Baddon, Suzie Joyce ofCarl Hansen & Son

Dan Fox, Catharine Craig and Jodi Fox of The Method

Dan Fox,Catharine Craig and Jodi Fox of The Method

Generous charcuterie boards came courtesy of Rabble

Generous charcuterie boards came courtesy of Rabble

Photography David Wilkinson

As an icon of Danish design, it was fitting that Hans J. Wegner’s Wishbone chair should play a starring role at Moleta Munro’s tenth anniversary party. The CH24 chair, as it’s also known, has just been relaunched by legendary manu­facturer Carl Hansen & Son, and Edinburgh’s Moleta Munro, which specialises in Scandinavian furniture and design, had master weaver Benny Larsen come along to show how its seat is made. One lucky guest later won the chair in a prize draw. “We’re a big supporter of Danish design and of the skills it takes to create such iconic pieces,” noted Moleta Munro’s Justin Baddon. r

Related Posts