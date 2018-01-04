Refreshers

Mouth-watering sweet shades

Pondering a pastel tone, but worried it won’t make an impact? Don’t be. “Pastel shades don’t always have to be delicate and pretty,” says Marianne Shilingford of Dulux. “To make them come alive, team with chunkier shades that have a bit more oomph and get creative with painted shapes and details. Bolder shades help to nudge shy pastels into the limelight where they get to show off how lovely they are.”

Pastel colours can also have a positive effect on the atmosphere of the room. “While there are no rules when it comes to choosing the right pastel, it’s important to look at how you want to use the room,” says Farrow & Ball’s Charlotte Cosby. “Soft blues and greens will infuse a room with a feeling of calm whereas muted, pastel tones with red or yellow undertones make the space feel cosier.”

Cosby also suggests looking to light too: “To avoid the space looking washed out we would absolutely recommend using these colours in well-lit areas to really appreciate the subtleties in the tones; however, there are ways of working with pastel colours even if you are not blessed with lots of natural light. Embrace the darkness by pairing the pastel shades with stronger tones to create a really dramatic colour scheme.”