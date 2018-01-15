Fiftieth bash

The wallcoverings and fabrics firm was in fine form on the eve of its half-century

Managing director Peter Osborne

Angela Cresswell of Osborne & Little

Julie and Mark Shead of Satu Interiors

Nina Campbell’s moodboard

Yassef Ayub and Bryce Henderson of Bryce McKenzie

World-renowned interiors expert Nina Campbell

Amber Wiseman, Margot Paton and Gisèle Cooney of Chelsea Mclaine

Photography Susie Lowe

Top interior designers from across the country gathered at glamorous Dundas Castle to help Osborne & Little celebrate its 50th anniversary. The venerable fabric house had laid on several treats for its guests, including talks by Nina Campbell, who gave a revealing insight into her new Matisse-inspired collection, Les Rêves, and Angela Cresswell, who presented Matthew Williamson’s gorgeous Belvoir range.

