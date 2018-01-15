Fiftieth bash

The wallcoverings and fabrics firm was in fine form on the eve of its half-century

Photography Susie Lowe

Top interior designers from across the country gathered at glamorous Dundas Castle to help Osborne & Little celebrate its 50th anniversary. The venerable fabric house had laid on several treats for its guests, including talks by Nina Campbell, who gave a revealing insight into her new Matisse-inspired collection, Les Rêves, and Angela Cresswell, who presented Matthew Williamson’s gorgeous Belvoir range.