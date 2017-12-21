It has to be said: half the fun of the Christmas dinner is cracking the crackers. If you’re lucky, they will be of the luxury variety such as Jo Malone London’s stylish striped option and Asprey’s elegant purple number (both pictured). However, although high end crackers can be magical, you shouldn’t disgard the high street varieties – they are often full of nostalgia. “I cannot help but get drawn back to the high street offering, I mean how exciting to find out who will get the miniature toolkit, bottle opener or jumping frog, along with having to listen to the worst festive jokes (sometimes twice),” says Charlotte Garvie, managing director of The Christmas Decorators Edinburgh. “But the clincher for me is most definitely the lure of the magic fish – I mean who else is going to tell you that you are in love, in a dreadful mood or deliriously happy by flopping and flapping and curling up in your palm?”