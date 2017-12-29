Kitchen confidential

An exciting new Edinburgh venture for a respected Perth bathroom company

Photography Gill Murray, Fiona Lowry, Stephen Gorton

The Bathroom Company launched its new showroom in Edinburgh’s Murrayfield with a party to thank customers and suppliers for their support.

The showroom stocks many top bathroom brands, but it’s also home to the Kitchens2 studio, part of the company’s move into the supply and installation of kitchens. Talented designer Fiona Lowry was on hand to talk through the concepts for each of the bespoke displays, and guests were able to ‘step inside’ and create their own ideal room using a 3D/4D design system.