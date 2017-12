Remnant Kings expands with an impressive new flagship interiors store in Glasgow

Photography Neil Jarvie

To celebrate its new interiors-focused store at 150 Howard Street, Remnant Kings made a point of showcasing Scottish and UK creative talent, with demonstrations from Voyage Decoration and a talk from Clarke & Clarke. Guests browsed collections from the likes of Moon, Harlequin, Sanderson, Anthology and Romo, while enjoying drinks and canapés and a performance from singer Natalie Clark.