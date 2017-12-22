REGULARS
THIS LIFE On the road with Glasgow-based florist Ruby Grimes
MONITOR All shipshape
INTERIORS NEWS What to buy now
REPORT Special party people
DESIGN SPECIAL Bicycle style
BATHROOM NEWS What’s hot
DISCOVERY The bakery, by zique
TRENDWATCH Mustard, stripes, wood
HEIRLOOM Scarlet Splendour’s Nanook of the North rocking seat
SAMPLER Ikat, pastel, metallic
HOW BIZARRE The Foundry’s Rhino Hammer
I LOVE THIS Comic supremo Mark Millar
BOOKS Colour is in
DESIGN NEWS The weird and wonderful
KIDS NEWS Beautiful pieces for young ones
SUBSCRIPTIONS Great value, £18 for six editions of Homes & Interiors Scotland
AVARICE Louis Vuitton’s Cocoon chair
KITCHENS
LOOK BOOK Styles to trigger the imagination
ESSENTIALS Sinks that make a splash
CASE STUDY Understated elegance
ESSENTIALS Lighting the way
CASE STUDY Form and function
CASE STUDY An open-plan space with wow factor
NEWS The latest offerings
CASE STUDY Go with the flow
ESSENTIALS Old versus new
DINING ROOMS Fine ideas to steal
ASK THE EXPERTS Tips from the best
ESSENTIALS Wall and flooring solutions
ESSENTIALS Storage for all
ARCHITECTURE
AROUND THE CORNER Downsizing from a Georgian villa to a new-build in the back garden
EVEN NUMBER Two glazed extensions on a Victorian villa have created a light-filled, private haven
WORKING FULL STEAM A converted 400-year-old mill in Aberdeenshire is now a dream home
COME ON DOWN Nothing could save an original conservatory but a brand new one made up for it going
ART & DESIGN
CUTTING EDGE Craft and design at Collect, the hottest ticket in town
NEWS Works, exhibitions, concepts
ART WORDS Andrew Mackenzie
DESIGN ARCHIVES Architect and product designer Michael Graves
INTERIORS
MOUNTAIN TOP Interior expert Sybille de Margerie creates unparalleled luxury in the French Alps
LIGHT SHOW A double-height ceiling has breathed new life into a house on the outskirts of Glasgow
MIX IT UP A home that embraces Art Deco, Danish Modernism, Biedermeier and Arts and Crafts
IN SIGHT A masterclass in how to layer texture and apply subtle tones
GARDENS
PLAN AHEAD Green fingers at the ready
NEWS What’s happening outside
ESCAPE
STATE VISIT Lews Castle, Stornoway
PROPERTY
NEWS Developments to buy
HOUSE HUNTER Bungalows