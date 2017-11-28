’Tis the season to be chic

Prep now for a festive period filled with fresh decor ideas

This Christmas, it’s time to rip up the Yuletide rule book. If you’re decorating with flowers – branch out: “We’re upgrading Christmas with rebellious abandon, giving the traditional a twist with muted pastels and zingy greens paired with cool whites,” says Anton van Duijn, Style Director at Bloomon.

“Flowers bloom in all sorts of colours, even during the winter. Be brave and experiment beyond red, green and white stems,” says van Duijn. “While pretty, the Poinsettia isn’t exactly modern. Instead try the Amaryllis Tango of Merengue, Pink Anemoon, Eucalyptus Baby Blue alongside Chasmanthium, Hippeastrum Amaryllis, and the brilliant euphorbia fulgens.”

‘Tis the season for those of us on a budget too, and Christmas can be a really expensive time. There are some tips to combat this however: “Use natural cones, greenery, supermarket red or white roses to dress a room. Sometimes a hint of the season is better than too much,” says interior designer Pat Renson. “Buy decorations in the sale after Christmas and save for next year. Anything that is left is usually vastly reduced.”