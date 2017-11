After eighteen years in the city, hi fi specialist Loud & Clear Edinburgh has relocated to a new store in the Port of Leith.

The all-singing all-dancing bespoke space opened its doors to an excited crowd of technical devotees and eager customers.

Loud & Clear Edinburgh

94 Commercial Quay in the Port of Leith

EH6 6LX

Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 6pm

loud-clear.co.uk/edinburgh