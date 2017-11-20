Monitor: The warm up

BRANCH OUT For contemporary take on leafy wallpaper look to Mini Moderns’ graphic A Forest wallpaper

RUG RAT Soften things up this season with Pols Potten’s Sheepskin rug in Burgundy (stockists include Amara)

TEAM TEAL Sink into the Sofa & Chair Company’s sumptuous Gibson settee

DOUBLE TROUBLE Get two for one with Bloomingville’s Pendant Lamp with Plant Holder in Gold (stockists include Amara and Out There)

SLIM SHADY Splash out on Fermoie’s Gathered Bedwyn Lampshade in Red Quartz

OUT OF THIS WORLD Vita Copenhagen’s cool Asteria lampshade is inspired by the stars and outer space

TICK TOCK Normann Copenhagen is right on time with its stylish Day clock

Related Posts