High and mighty

There were huge celebrations amongst the Mitchell Glass team after the company won SME Business of the Year 2017 at the Scottish Borders Excellence Awards.

Held at Springwood Park in the market town of Kelso, this business awards scheme, organised by Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce and hosted by television presenter Fiona Armstrong, promotes and celebrates the best companies in the Borders. It was the third annual hosting of the event and a total of twelve awards were up for grabs in a range of different categories. The award was collected by family members Peter, Susan and Lewis Roden and will sit proudly with the various other accolades they have picked up during the company’s long and illustrious history. The family business builds bespoke orangeries, sunrooms and conservatories as well as installing windows and doors in aluminium timber and PVCu.

www.mitchellglass.co.uk

www.borderschamber.com/events/business-excellence-awards-2017/