WIN* a luxury stay at Timber House, Isle of Skye

Edinburgh based furniture and lighting dealership, Moleta Munro, is offering one lucky winner and their family the chance to stay in its Isle of Skye bolt-hole, Timber House, for one week.

The eco-friendly house designed by Dualchas Architects has been run as a self-catering business since 2008 and has attracted considerable accolade including numerous articles, or mentions, in The Herald, The Observer, Grand Designs Magazine and the Wallpaper City Guide (Edinburgh). The larch clad house offers the very best of modern living and will provide a very comfortable base from which to explore the island or simply relax and enjoy some of the breath-taking views.

Located in the North West of the island, the house is only a few minutes from the highly recommended Three Chimneys Restaurant and a short drive from Isle of Skye landmarks Neist Point and the Coral Beaches.

CLICK TO ENTER HERE

The Prize

One winner and their family (maximum of four people) can enjoy a stay at the timber house, Isle of Skye, for one week from any available week in 2018*. The house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room and a generously proportioned ground floor open-plan living space with wood burning stove.

* Dates subject to availability