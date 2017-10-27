Regulars

THIS LIFE Interior designer Lisa Trainer at home and in her studio

MONITOR Colours of the season

INTERIORS NEWS What to buy now

DESIGN NOTES The AJ6 Mayor sofa by &tradition

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS The Clydeside Distillery, Glasgow

DISCOVERY Saks & Hart

TRENDWATCH Cobalt, silver, Art Deco

HEIRLOOM Galison’s Maison de Jeu cards

SAMPLER Leopard, forest, orange

HOW BIZARRE Mineheart Rugs

DESIGN SPECIAL Christmas decor

ESSENTIALS Classic throws

KITCHEN NEWS What’s hot

MEET THE MAKER Eleanor Paulin

BOOKS Limited editions

COMPETITION A stay on the Isle of Skye enter here »

I LOVE THIS Charlotte Fiell

AVARICE Elephant paperweight

Bathrooms

LOOK BOOK Designs to drool over

CASE STUDY Space for tradition

CASE STUDY Serenity all the way

ASK THE EXPERTS Be in the know

SINK IN Basins with depth

HOT TUBS The best baths

TURN THEM ON Master taps

ABOVE AND BEYOND The latest showers

SOUND SURROUND Ideas for walls and floors

NEWS What’s going down

Architecture

RARE THING How the landscape informed a precious project in North Ayrshire

LIGHT THE WAY A gloomy Glasgow kitchen has been transformed into a warm, bright garden room

EAST MEETS EAST What was a 1960s Edinburgh bungalow is now a striking Japanese-inspired home

Art & Design

THE BIG THREE-O Contemporary artist Sam Ainsley’s first solo show in thirty years

NEWS Works, exhibitions, concepts

ART WORDS Calum Colvin

DESIGN ARCHIVES Lina Bo Bardi, architect and activist, who put people ahead of buildings

Interiors

LIVE TOGETHER The quest here, to house antique treasures in fresh contemporary surroundings

FALL INTO PLACE It was in a Perthshire village that it all worked out for one interior designer

HIGH IMPACT It only took a few seconds to fall in love with a chalet in the Swiss Alps

SCHOOL’S OUT Different tastes come together in a former gym hall turned apartment in Leith

Gardens

NEWS What’s happening outside

Escape

EAST COAST HIP HOP Eden Locke, Edinburgh

Property

NEWS The latest developments

HOUSE HUNTER Terraced houses