This Life: Stuart MacAlpine Miller

The painter and his wife Nikki have created a home that’s alive with colour, using his vibrant artworks as far more than just decoration

Time is tight for Stuart McAlpine Miller. He has a deadline looming and a lot of work to fit in before eight canvases – the products of the past two years – are picked up and delivered to a rather prestigious client: J.K. Rowling. She first encountered Stuart’s work when he was artist-in-residence at the Savoy back in 2012. After that, the writer and Warner Bros invited him to create a series of new pieces. “They wanted my interpretation of her work,” explains the 52-year-old painter, “creating pieces for kids who had grown up reading the Harry Potter books and watching the films and who are now adults, perhaps with children of their own.”

The paintings are clearly Stuart’s, even though the characters from the Harry Potter films are instantly recognisable, even to non-Potter fans. They look almost photographic – painted in Stuart’s signature style, which he developed after a long struggle to find a way of expressing himself that he feels is both honest and personal. “As an artist, success was always a distant dream,” he says. “You don’t become an artist to make money; you do it to create art, I think.”

Stuart studied drawing and painting at the Glasgow School of Art, graduating in 1990. He made some contacts at his degree show that allowed him to go straight to London to work on an exhibition. He’d negotiated enough money from the dealer to survive until the show. That was the way he always worked in those days; the money was irregular and infrequent and his aim was just to survive. “I had a mortgage and two babies, so I was painting because I had responsibilities,” he recalls. It was not the most creative way to forge a career in the art world but Stuart was realistic, and a grafter. “It is a selfish thing, to be an artist,” he admits. “It’s very different to be a free-thinker and make what you want, as opposed to painting because you have bills to pay.”

The early 1990s was an exciting time to be in London, with the likes of Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin exploding on to the scene, and Jay Jopling and Charles Saatchi pumping money into new artists and galleries. But, recalls Stuart, in order for him to realise his own capabilities, there had to be a turning point.

It came in 2005, when he met Nikki, now his wife, who was working for blue-chip companies as a graphic designer. Together, they hosted exhibitions across the city, showcasing emerging artists from all over the world. The aim was simply to generate enough money so Stuart could concentrate on making the work he wanted to make. It led to him rediscovering his passion for painting and, by coincidence, to commercial success.

Growing up in Ayrshire in a working-class family, he knew the value of hard work from an early age. This perhaps explains why he grafted for so long in the early days, and why his paintings have an undercurrent of social commentary. “There should be a reason behind each painting; they should all mean something,” he says. His portraits tell a story, with each layer revealing another aspect of the subject’s life. “My work is a wake-up call,” he says. “Young people don’t have to lay down foundations today – they chase dreams of being ‘famous’ and aspire to being a celebrity. It contributes nothing to society.”

This is just a taster, you can browse the full article with more stunning photography on pages 20-28, issue 115.

DETAILS

Photography Susie Lowe

Art direction Gillian Welsh

Words Catherine Coyle