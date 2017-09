Exploring new materials for autumn, Tom Dixon takes a step back from metallics to indulge in a range of tactile textiles for your interior. Super-Texture is a collection of velvets, boucles and knits designed to be layered, complementing this season’s hot marble and glass accessories. Cushions, throws and woven laptop and phone cases in rich hues work for cosy contemporary. From £30. www.tomdixon.net