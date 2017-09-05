Doors Open Days, Scotland’s largest free festival

Celebrating the country’s heritage and built environment Doors Open Days offers access to over 1000 venues across Scotland throughout September, every year. With Glasgow and Edinburgh’s Doors Open Days offering the largest programmes, we thought we’d give you the run-down of the top five must see interiors and events.

Glasgow (11-17th September)

1. St. Andrew’s in the Square

2. Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow

3. Holmwood House

4. Glasgow Central Gurdwara

5. Timorous Beasties Printroom and Showroom

Plus make sure not to miss talks at the Glasgow Guild Showroom.

For Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival information and individual opening times visit

www.glasgowdoorsopendaysfestival.com



Edinburgh (23rd-24th September)

1. Riddle’s Court

2. Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Centre

3. Official residence of the Consul General of France

4. Crocket’s Land

5. Ravelston Dykes House

For Edinburgh Doors Open Days information and individual opening times visit

www.cockburnassociation.org.uk/edinburgh-doors-open-day/

To browse the full programme for Doors Open Days across Scotland visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

