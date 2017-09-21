Design Archives: Ettore Sottsass 1917–2007

Architect, designer, poet, photographer

The endlessly inventive Italian designer’s work is being celebrated this year, marking the centenary of his birth

Ettore Sottsass, 1973.

“The future only begins when the past has been completely dismantled, its logic reduced to dust and nostalgia is all that remains…” These words, written by Ettore Sottsass, sum up the man and his lifelong quest to find new and better ways of doing everything. He was always one of a kind. All through his life, and even now a decade after his death in this, his centenary year, he was labelled ‘designer’, or ‘architect’, sometimes ‘artist’ or ‘writer’. He was all of those things – and many more – but at heart he was a consumer of life, a thrill-seeker, a passion-hunter. Long before the days of Instagram, he was documenting his daily life, his every move, snapping thousands of shots on each trip, photographing everything from the friends he hung out with and the buildings he visited, to the hotel rooms where he entertained women. If ever there was a person who completely embraced the (currently very fashionable) notion of mindfulness, it was Sottsass: his life was lived fully and joyfully and nowhere more so than in his work.

Sottsass was born in Austria in the middle of the First World War, after which his family moved to Italy, settling in Turin, where he grew up to follow in his father’s footsteps, studying architecture at the Politecnico di Torino. Ettore Sottsass Senior had been part of the modernist movement and was inspired greatly by the Bauhaus school.

He graduated in 1939 at the outbreak of war and served in the Italian military during the conflict. He was captured and spent time first in prison and then in a labour camp in Sarajevo, where his Austrian roots – and ability to speak German – saved his life. He was, like so many, out of place at war. His mind was on other things, and when he eventually got back home he began working on building projects with his father, before setting up his own architectural and design studio in Milan.

His passions were so varied that he could never confine himself to just one medium, so he curated exhibitions, wrote for architecture and arts journals, took photographs, made ceramics and painted as well as designing buildings and new products.

Califfo sofa for Poltronova, 1964.

Moving to New York with his first wife Fernanda Pivano was a turning point for Sottsass. He found the change of setting inspiring, and a spell working at the studio of the great industrial designer George Nelson fed a growing desire to broaden his creative horizons. America was a new cultural landscape, giving him the opportunity to meet new friends and fellow bohemians (the likes of Allen Ginsberg, Chet Baker and Ernest Hemingway) and to immerse himself in a world that felt completely different to the Europe he had left behind.

Ettore Sottsass: Rebel and Poet, Vitra Design Museum, Weil am Rhein, until Sept 24, www.design-museum.de
Ettore Sottsass: Design Radical, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, until Oct 8, www.metmuseum.org

DETAILS

Photography Courtesy of Studio Ettore Sottsass
Words Catherine Coyle

