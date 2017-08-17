Moodboard: Soft serve

Ice cream’s never looked so cool

 

 

Mini Ice Cream Maker 0.5L, £22.99, Lakeland

Green Chevron Ice Cream Treat Tubs, £2.49, Candle & Cake

We Heart Ice Cream plate, £4.49 for a pack of 12, Talking Tables

Double ice cream maker, £60, Global Gizmos (stockists include Selfridges)

Red Ice Cream Scoop, £12.99, Savora (stockists include Kitchen Craft)

Silly Cone, £7.99 for a set of 2, New Soda (stockists include Lakeland)

Pint Ice Cream Server Set in Pistachio, £57, Nima Oberoi (stockists include Amara)

Bowl, £19, Lexington

Ice Cream Storage, £12.33, Tovolo (stockists include Crate & Barrel)

Big Love set, £32, Miriam Mirri for Alessi

 

 

Related Posts