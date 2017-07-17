Heirloom: Plastic fantastic

Keep it in the family

Put away Barbie’s beach house. Pack up the Playmobil Palace. There’s a new dream home on the market, and it’s as cool as can be. The concept of the doll’s house as a family heirloom is not exactly a new one, and chances are you already have a vintage model tucked away in the attic. But can it match this fresh, futuristic design by Fabio Novembre for Kartell? The Italian contemporary furniture company unveiled it at this year’s Milan Design Week; simply called ‘Villa’, it sits among good company in the Kartell Kids line (launched last year), which includes covetable pieces by Piero Lissoni and Philippe Starck for mini design aficionados.

Novembre, who has two daughters of his own, drew on his experiences of dolls’ houses when designing the minimalist abode. He has kept the inside bare for imaginative decorating, but its transparent nature (in a selection of sugary-sweet colours) does mean that its rooms must be kept tidy… Pass that message on to its plastic inhabitants and their young owners.

£POA

Words Caitlin Clements