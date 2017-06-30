The Seafood Ristorante

Occupying a distinctive glass box on St Andrews’ Bruce Embankment, the Seafood Ristorante stands out proudly against the town’s more traditional beachfront properties.

The glass box is a distinctive St Andrews landmark

A portion of the building is sus­pended above the sand; it looks dramatic enough from the outside, but once you’re actually in it, waves splashing the windows as the tide comes in, you feel as if you’re dining in the middle of the North Sea. Despite the presence of a thick East Coast haar as we arrived for a weekend lunch, it’s a spectacular effect.

Tim Butler’s Seafood Restaurant put this building on the map, but as the subtle name-change suggests, it has been taken over and given an Italian twist. At the helm is marketing and commercial management graduate Stefano Pieraccini under the guidance of his father Adrian, an industry stalwart formerly of the town’s Rocca restaurant and the five-star Rocpool hotel and restaurant in Inverness.

Pieraccini has spent £100,000 overhauling the restaurant, and every aspect of the refurbishment has been well considered. Continuing the family input, his mother Susan kitted out the interior in maritime blues (including Farrow & Ball’s sultry Stiffkey), iridescent tiles and notes of gold, to reflect the soft sand and expansive sea views. Comfortable low-backed chairs were selected specifically to avoid obstructing those views for anyone unable to secure a window seat.

