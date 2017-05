Acknowledging the importance of local business, The Scottish Independent Retail Awards, a glittering black-tie event at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza, saw over 200 guests celebrating a well deserved prize. The fourth-generation family business John Dick & Son was crowned Scottish Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year. The company’s managing director Bruce Dick said, “Winning for the first time in 2016 was a lovely surprise and to win again this year has been a real honour.”