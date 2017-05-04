Journey of discovery



London Craft Week continues to showcase exceptional craftsmanship from around the world through a programme of over 200 events across the city, featuring hidden workshops and unknown makers alongside celebrated masters, famous studios, galleries, shops and luxury brands. Scotland-based furniture designer Angus Ross and mixed media designer Jennifer Gray will be at The Caledonian Club, so visitors here can get a real insight into their contemporary practices. Craft Scotland Director, Fiona Logue said, “Drawing from its rich heritage, Scotland cultivates a spirit of innovation and excellence within its makers and encourages each one to develop a strong unique voice.”

Craft Scotland at The Caledonian Club during London Craft Week

The Caledonian Club, 9 Halkin St, Belgravia, London SW1X 7DR