Wendy Morrison’s latest rug collection, Orient, has an Art Deco edge, but the changing seasons of her East Lothian base have undoubtedly influenced her designs. Sunburst (pictured) is a golden wool and viscose creation – a landscape for your floor, rather than your wall. She has also launched a collection in collaboration with John Lewis, taking her work to a new audience. Rug (170 x 240cm), £895. www.wendymorrisondesign.com