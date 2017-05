Danish company Cane-line is constantly blurring the boundary between indoor and out with its furniture, and its Breeze collection, designed by Danish architect duo Strand+Hvass, is no exception. The elegant range – comprising a sofa, armchair, footstool and side table (pictured here with Cane-line’s Area stools) – wouldn’t look out of place in a luxury loft apartment. Thanks to its

all-weather suitability, though, it offers a sleek, stripped-back option for gardens. From £185. www.cane-line.com