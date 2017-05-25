WIN* a luxury stay at a hilltop reserve on the Isle of Eriska

Isle of Eriska, Hotel, Spa & Island resort is set on an enchanted 300-acre private island, accessible via a private bridge, offering the very best in Scottish hospitality in the most beautiful surroundings.

The perfect place for a break, the hotel, a striking 19th-century Scottish Baronial Big House, provides privacy and discretion that only a five-star island resort can. With just 25 bedrooms, it’s ideal for a special celebration or an intimate getaway. The Isle of Eriska’s award-winning Michelin-starred restaurant guarantees to satisfy every food lover’s palate and the oak-paneled bar, housing the finest Scottish whisky collection, creates a truly memorable experience.

The resort also hosts six Hilltop Reserves: luxury, one-bedroom self-catering lodges; all secluded with unparalleled views of the island and Morven Mountains. Two hours from Glasgow and minutes from Oban, the unbeatable Isle of Eriska, Hotel, Spa & Island is not to be missed.

www.eriska-hotel.co.uk

THE PRIZE

Enjoy a luxury two-night stay for two adults sharing in a Hilltop Reserve at the Isle of Eriska, Hotel, Spa & Island.

The Hilltops, a retreat built into the hill on the 300-acre private island, feature balconies, hot tubs and

one-bedroom suites with self-catering facilities.

ENTER HERE