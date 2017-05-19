By joining forces and pooling resources, the four women behind Collect Scotland have put printed textiles – and their talented makers – firmly centre stage

This new generation of textile artists is not tied to the loom in the same way its predecessors were – and Sample, a new exhibition of the work of some of these innovators, highlights just what a diverse appeal their printed textiles have.
The exhibition, at Glasgow’s Lighthouse, showcases the work of 15 contemporary makers. It has been curated by Collect Scotland, a collective of textile designers whose four directors, Mhari McMullan, Chloe Highmore, Yvonne Elliott-Kellighan and Marion Parola, all work in the field in Glasgow. As insiders on the scene, they are well placed to shine a light on the work that’s being created in Scotland and appreciated by audiences all over the world.
DETAILS
Photography Susan Castillo
Words Catherine Coyle