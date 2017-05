The Linen Works’ crisp, fresh designs, which come in easy neutral tones, are created from 100% pure linen fibres, naturally grown from Europe’s flax plant. The company has now released its classic hemstitch linen tablecloth design in new sizes, including the extra-large 160 x 375cm option in white, just in time for alfresco dining.

From £95 for a 140 x 180cm tablecloth. www.thelinenworks.co.uk