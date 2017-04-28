OUT NOW! May & June 2017 issue

COMPETITION

This month we’re giving away a luxury stay for two at a hilltop reserve on the Isle of Eriska. To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is head over to our competition page and fill in the form by 19 June 2017.

REGULARS

THIS LIFE Richard and Sally Norman in their haven on the Isle of Lewis

MONITOR Finds to set the tone

INTERIORS NEWS Home enhancing pieces

REPORT Party people

DESIGN NOTES Scarves by Hermès inspired by rugs from Felt

DESIGN SPECIAL Contemporary staircases

SHOP TALK A store with a story

TRENDWATCH Nautical, western, stars

DISCOVERY Sonya Angus, Aberdeen

HEIRLOOM Tableware by Leblon Delienne

SAMPLER Graphic, white, denim

I LOVE THIS Video artist Richard Ashrowan

WELL READ Books for green fingers

MEET THE MAKER Printer, Rhian Nicholas

DESIGN NEWS Products, ideas, events

KIDS NEWS Young team take note

COMPETITION Win a luxury two-night stay

AVARICE Lotusier Tea Humidor

BATHROOMS

NEWS Solutions for the sanctuary

WALLS & FLOORS High and low designs

LOOK BOOK The hottest spaces

CASE STUDY Where a bathroom and bedroom meet

TAPS Turn them on

BATHS Immerse in the best

ASK THE EXPERTS All questions covered

SHOWERS Head over heels

SINKS Hand wash in style

WINDOWS How to dress them up

ARCHITECTURE

ABOVE AND BEYOND Behind the modern cladding is a simple house respecting its rural setting

BRIGHT SPARK Who says basement flats are dark and dingy? This one in Edinburgh is a lesson in light

THE TRANSFORMERS A clever adaptation has reinvented a Victorian villa in Perthshire

ART & DESIGN

IN PRINT Why Collect Scotland put textiles and their talented artists at centre stage

ART WORDS Nathan Coley, The Lamp of Sacrifice, 286, Places of Worship, 2004

NEWS Works, shows, concepts

SHOP THE LOOK Discover how Californian furniture firm Frank Bros revolutionised America

INTERIORS

MIAMI VICE A colourful first-floor conversion features more than just a touch of state-side styling

THINK GLOBAL act local After 20 years overseas, one designer gets to work in Bridge of Weir

FARM LAND Bringing together a mix of eras and styles, the decor of this Ayrshire dwelling works

HOME OFFICE See how a part of the west end of Edinburgh has been reclaimed for residential use

GARDENS

NEWS The reasons we should be outside

ADD ONS Find inspiration and start planning that conservatory

ESCAPE

AN OLD FAVOURITE The Ship Inn at Elie

STOCKISTS

Useful contacts

PROPERTY

HOUSE HUNTER Gardens to live in

NEWS Developments on the scene

Issue 113, May & June 2017 is on sale now at all good newsagents price £4.20

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE

• One year (six issues) | £18 | SAVE 25%* + FREE UK DELIVERY

• Two years (twelve issues) | £34 | SAVE 33%* + FREE UK DELIVERY

• FREE supplements

• FREE card for every gift subscription

• Published in January, March, May, July, September and November