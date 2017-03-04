Taps – Ahead of the curve

Metallic finishes are still a strong trend for taps, just look at Zip‘s eight new hydrotap colours (pictured above), but don’t be so caught up in colour that you forget that the shape of the tap can be an important design element, and it won’t alter the tap’s usage, “The shape and style of a tap you choose for you kitchen won’t have any impact on its functionality” says Katrina Hoyle of Crosswater. However, there is one major consideration she says, “it’s crucial that your chosen brassware matches the pressure in your home. If you have low pressure in your home and you install a kitchen tap that require high pressure, the product may not work at all.”