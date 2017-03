Content by Terence Conran has launched a new collection, +plus, an accessibly priced range of made-to-order sofas and armchairs. The initial launch included two sofa models and chairs, with fresh pieces arriving later in the year. Shown here is the Isla four-seater chaise sofa with headrest, upholstered in Alder Indigo velvet. £1,798. www.contentbyterenceconran.com