In the frame: Ariane Dalle

Based in Paris, Ariane Dalle is the design director of fabric houses Manuel Canovas and Larsen

What’s your style?

I search for authenticity, working with unpretentious materials and a desire to highlight the beauty of simple things. I feel nothing should be osten­tatious. It is a wabi-sabi approach to life and creation.

Who or what are your biggest influences?

The Bauhaus group have had a lasting influence. Their desire was not to create decoration but to make things functional – thus creating the most influential style in the world.

Who is your design hero?

Axel Vervoordt, the great Belgian antiquarian and designer. I love his sense of simple harmony and the way he respects the influence of time with regard to the original historical references in the interiors that he decorates.

What is your favourite building?

The Seagram building, 375 Park Avenue, New York City, designed by one of the most influential architects of the 20th century, Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe.

Describe your dream home

It would be Eileen Gray’s Villa E-1027 in Roquebrune in the South of France. It’s a small modern house that embraces the nature of the land. Gray’s aim with everything she designed was that it “must be able to remain free and independent like a woman”.

What is your own home like?

I live in a small apartment that’s a haven of peace, surrounded by books and by paintings and antiques picked up at flea markets.

What makes a home?

Being able to feel totally free. It should be a peaceful place, an escape from everyday life.

How do you relax?

I read and I listen to the radio and to podcasts from the Arte channel. I love to learn more and to explore different intellectual subjects.

Which iconic interior product do you wish you had designed?

A Bauhaus piece – the club chair that Josef Albers designed for Dr Oeser in 1928.

What are you sitting on right now?

I am sitting on an antique wooden bench in my apartment listening to my son playing a beautiful folk song he wrote on the guitar.

What’s the best thing about Scotland?

Robert Louis Stevenson, for The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.