Fruits of Passion

Five Scottish designers have been selected to create new pieces of work as part of a boutique installation called Love Design. Each piece, on show and available to buy until 28 February at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel Edinburgh, has been conceived as a perfect gift that eschews traditional Valentine’s colours and motifs to reflect a modern elegance in subtle, classic palettes. Curated by Local Heroes Director Stacey Hunter, the installation features work by Karen Mabon (pure silk pocket square), Moira Warren of Patience Jewellery (diamond and lemon quartz earrings), Euan McWhirter (stacked gemstone bracelets), Niki Fulton (Fife linen union tie) and Emma McDowall (pastel concrete coin dish and vase).

