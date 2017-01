This red-hued cladding is Shou Sugi Ban (an ancient Japanese technique of burning and charring wood) from the latest innova­tive collection from wood specialist Havwoods. The surface is charred, misted with water, cooled, then brushed before being stained and sealed to give an impressive finish, available in seven tones. From £149.94 per square metre,

