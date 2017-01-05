Trendwatch: Tickled Pink

Often resigned to kids’ rooms, pale pink is currently making a comeback in the rest of the home. “Nothing balances a living space like neutral and muted tones,” says Tricia Guild OBE, the Creative Director and Founder of Designers Guild, “and for SS17, pale pink is set to be one of the most surprising hit colours of the new season.” The shade can do a lot for an interior refresh; “It helps accentuate dark pieces of art work, sheds light in darker corners and reflects a warm glow in cooler rooms,” says David Mottershead, MD of Little Greene. If a complete overhaul is not on the cards, then use contemporary pieces such as these to introduce the shade into your home.

Hanging Lamp, £60.84, Muuto; Decadent Decs Pink Paper Fan, £6 for a set of three, Talking Tables; Table Lamp in Pink and Natural, £125, Bloomingville

Confetti 274, £54.50 for 2.5L Intelligent Eggshell, Little Greene

John Bolding Plunger bath, painted pink, £6,000, Catchpole & Rye

Plates, from £12, Branksome China

B11 side table in pink, £230, Bordbord; Pink fabric, from £24.50 per m, Ian Mankin

Moire rug, £1,500, 2LG x Floor_Story

Chichester single bed in Peppercorn Pink, from £640, Neptune

Ratatouille Basket Pale Pink, £55.38, Rose in April; Tika Planter in Pink, £20, Nina Campbell

Pretty Maids Wallcovering in Dusty Pink, £54 per roll, Vanessa Arbuthnott

