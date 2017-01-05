Trendwatch: Tickled Pink

Often resigned to kids’ rooms, pale pink is currently making a comeback in the rest of the home. “Nothing balances a living space like neutral and muted tones,” says Tricia Guild OBE, the Creative Director and Founder of Designers Guild, “and for SS17, pale pink is set to be one of the most surprising hit colours of the new season.” The shade can do a lot for an interior refresh; “It helps accentuate dark pieces of art work, sheds light in darker corners and reflects a warm glow in cooler rooms,” says David Mottershead, MD of Little Greene. If a complete overhaul is not on the cards, then use contemporary pieces such as these to introduce the shade into your home.