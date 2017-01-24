Trendwatch: Stone cold style

Make an impact with marble

Marble has been used to add a luxurious element to interiors for centuries and it still packs a punch in homes today. “Marble is tactile and strong, synonymous with luxury and yet somehow understated,” says Dixie Mirowski, Interior Design Director at Catalog Ltd. “Having a valuable and versatile quality, previously only seen in the realms of high-end affluent interiors, it now has found a home in contemporary settings.” If you’re aiming for the real deal, then there are a wealth of modern designs available, or, if on a budget, tap into the wide range of marble effect pieces for an equally impactful look.